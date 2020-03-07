CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

125 AM MST Sat Mar 7 2020

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 51 to 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 69 to 74. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Lows

in the 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 56 to 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up

to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs 67 to 72.

South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up

to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 40 to 50. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of

an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of

an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Not

as warm. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

73 to 78. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Not

as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters

of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Windy and

cooler. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs 71 to 76. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Rainfall less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and cooler. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

62 to 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Rainfall less than a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

