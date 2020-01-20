CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020

665 FPUS55 KPSR 200913

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

213 AM MST Mon Jan 20 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-202300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

213 AM MST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 63 to 66. East

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 49. West wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 69. Light wind in the morning becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-202300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

213 AM MST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to

54. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness. A

slight chance of rain. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light wind in the morning

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-202300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

213 AM MST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to

54. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler. Highs

61 to 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68. Light wind in the morning becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ566-202300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

113 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy and cooler. Highs 63 to 68. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-202300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

113 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy and cooler. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-202300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

113 AM PST Mon Jan 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy and cooler. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

