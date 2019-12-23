CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019
398 FPUS55 KPSR 230948
ZFPPSR
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
247 AM MST Mon Dec 23 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-232300-
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
247 AM MST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
66 to 71. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows 48 to 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch
possible.
.TUESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
57 to 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally
higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows
43 to 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall
less than a tenth of an inch.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to 60. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
AZZ541-549-555-232300-
Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,
and Apache Junction
247 AM MST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows 43 to 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible,
except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight.
Colder. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally
higher in thunderstorms.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an
inch possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 10 percent chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
$$
AZZ553-554-232300-
Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-
Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,
and Coolidge
247 AM MST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
56 to 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall
up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in
thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain.
Colder. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an
inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 10 percent chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
$$
CAZ566-232300-
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
147 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness. rain
likely and cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Light wind. Chance of rain
70 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 39 to 49. Light wind in the evening becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest wind
around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.
Highs 60 to 65. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to
upper 40s. Chance of rain 10 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ562-232300-
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
147 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs 57 to 62.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less
than a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 10 to
20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest
wind 20 to 30 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Windy.
Highs 58 to 63. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch
possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ560-561-232300-
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
147 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs 48 to 58.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less
than a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable
cloudiness. Lows 34 to 44. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely and a chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
$$
