CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019

387 FPUS55 KPSR 150839

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

139 AM MST Sun Dec 15 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-152300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

139 AM MST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

60 to 64. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-152300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

139 AM MST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ553-554-152300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

139 AM MST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Cooler.

Highs 59 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 30 to 40. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ566-152300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1239 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ562-152300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1239 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, very windy and cooler. Highs 63 to 68. West wind

25 to 40 mph in the morning becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning decreasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ560-561-152300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1239 AM PST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

