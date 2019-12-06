CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

133 AM MST Fri Dec 6 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

133 AM MST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. East wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 69 to 72. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 52 to 55. Light wind.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 65 to 68. East wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

133 AM MST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 56. Light wind.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68. Southeast

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

133 AM MST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Not

as cool. Lows 44 to 54. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1233 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 73. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 51 to 61.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1233 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 54 to 64.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 72. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1233 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Highs

56 to 66. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

