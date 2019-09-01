CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
347 AM MST Sun Sep 1 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
347 AM MST Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 103 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows 78 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 79 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot.
Highs 104 to 108. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 103 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 107.
Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,
and Apache Junction
347 AM MST Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 101 to 106.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows 72 to 82. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. South wind around 5 mph
in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph
in the evening becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind around
5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.
Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-
Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,
and Coolidge
347 AM MST Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Hot. Highs
103 to 108. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after
midnight. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. South wind around 5 mph
in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 70s to
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
347 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Northeast wind
around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Patchy
blowing dust. Lows 78 to 88. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Light wind in the morning
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 103 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
347 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 104 to 109. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear
after midnight. Lows 80 to 90. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
10 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Hot. Highs 101 to 106. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 10 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 90.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 103 to 108. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
347 AM PDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
73 to 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 70s to
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
