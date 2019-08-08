CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

127 PM MST Thu Aug 8 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-091100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

127 PM MST Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then considerable cloudiness

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 80 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

AZZ541-549-555-091100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

127 PM MST Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then considerable cloudiness

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

72 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

AZZ553-554-091100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

127 PM MST Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then considerable cloudiness

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 74 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ566-091100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

127 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 106 to 111. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

CAZ562-091100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

127 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

CAZ560-561-091100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

127 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

