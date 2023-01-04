CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

306 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

CAZ080-050000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

306 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times late this

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Very windy. Southeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 5 to 9 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Very windy.

Southeast winds 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to

50 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow may be

heavy at times. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ081-050000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

306 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

4500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times late

this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Windy. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Very windy.

Southeast winds 25 to 40 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph well

after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph well

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Windy. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Snow

may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ082-050000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

306 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

4500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

level 3400 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches at lower

elevations and 6 to 12 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 14 to 20 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Very windy. Southeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 5 to 10 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ083-050000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

306 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

4500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely early this morning, then snow in the late

morning and afternoon. Rain this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times late this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Windy. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 10 to 16 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Very windy.

Southeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph shifting

to the south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph well after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely.

Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ084-050000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

306 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and snow this

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 40. Windy. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Very windy. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around

70 mph in the late evening and early morning, then decreasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Breezy.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Lows

around 30. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

306 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM

PST THURSDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Chance of snow early this morning, then snow in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of rain and snow late this

afternoon. Snow level 4100 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 4900 feet

lowering to 4100 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Very windy. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the late evening and early morning,

then decreasing to 20 to 30 mph well after midnight. Gusts up to

55 mph decreasing to 45 mph well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows around 30. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

