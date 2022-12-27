CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022 _____ 330 FPUS56 KMFR 271208 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 408 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 CAZ080-280000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 408 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Blowing snow this morning. Areas of blowing snow early this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow late this afternoon. Snow this morning. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times early this morning. Snow may be heavy at times early this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet lowering to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ081-280000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 408 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Rain until early afternoon. Snow in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain and snow likely late this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 30 to 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph. Elsewhere, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2900 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2600 feet. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3200 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ082-280000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 408 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Blowing snow early this morning. Areas of blowing snow late this morning. Rain and snow this morning, then rain and snow likely this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times early this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 3300 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3100 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ083-280000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 408 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Rain and snow until early afternoon, then rain and snow likely late this afternoon. Blowing snow early this morning. Patchy blowing snow in the late morning and afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Very windy. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ084-280000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 408 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain until early afternoon. Snow in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain and snow likely late this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 10 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CAZ085-280000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 408 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain through the day. Snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow late this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4400 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 3 to 6 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$