CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 _____ 098 FPUS56 KMFR 161019 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 218 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022 CAZ080-170000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 218 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the evening and overnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ081-170000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 218 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ082-170000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 218 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ083-170000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 218 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ084-170000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 218 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ085-170000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 218 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows 10 to 20. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows 10 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 15. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$