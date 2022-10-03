CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022

_____

718 FPUS56 KMFR 031027

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

327 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

CAZ080-032300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

327 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ081-032300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

327 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening,

then shifting to the west after midnight shifting to the

southeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

east around 5 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ082-032300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

327 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ083-032300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

327 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ084-032300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

327 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening,

then shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ085-032300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

327 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late

in the evening, then shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

