CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

_____

017 FPUS56 KMFR 311004

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

303 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

CAZ080-312300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

303 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 90 to 100. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ081-312300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

303 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze. Highs 90 to 100. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke and haze. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze. Highs 95 to 100. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Smoke and haze in the evening. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ082-312300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

303 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-312300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

303 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph

after midnight, then shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ084-312300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

303 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ085-312300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

303 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest around 15 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late evening and

early morning, then shifting to the southeast well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

