CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 28, 2022

621 FPUS56 KMFR 291001

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

CAZ080-292300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ081-292300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Smoke and haze in the morning. Highs 90 to 100.

East winds around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph late in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph

after midnight, then shifting to the south well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ082-292300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph late in

the evening, then shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-292300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Haze.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ084-292300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around

15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ085-292300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

301 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

