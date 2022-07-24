CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 23, 2022 _____ 006 FPUS56 KMFR 240925 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 225 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022 CAZ080-242300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 225 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ081-242300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 225 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ082-242300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 225 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight, then shifting to the west well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ083-242300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 225 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ084-242300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 225 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs 95 to 100. $$ CAZ085-242300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 225 AM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. $$