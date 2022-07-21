CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

737 FPUS56 KMFR 212141

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

240 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

CAZ080-221100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

241 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ081-221100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

241 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ082-221100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

241 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning,

then shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ083-221100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

241 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ084-221100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

241 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ085-221100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

241 PM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph late this evening and

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather