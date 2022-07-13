CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

597 FPUS56 KMFR 131057

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

357 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

CAZ080-132300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

357 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning,

then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-132300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

357 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to

the south early this afternoon shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 5 mph late in the morning, then

shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon shifting to the

west late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ082-132300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

357 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight,

then shifting to the north well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-132300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

357 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-132300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

357 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-132300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

357 AM PDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late evening

and early morning, then shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late

in the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather