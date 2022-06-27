CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 26, 2022

927 FPUS56 KMFR 271035

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

334 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

CAZ080-272300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

334 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ081-272300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

334 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph late in the

evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ082-272300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

334 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ083-272300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

334 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ084-272300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

334 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph

late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ085-272300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

334 AM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 20 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late evening and

early morning, then shifting to the south well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Breezy. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

