186 FPUS56 KMFR 281107

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

406 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

CAZ080-282300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

406 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ081-282300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

406 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain until early afternoon,

then chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms late this

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet this morning. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ082-282300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

406 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ083-282300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

406 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet this morning. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 6000 feet in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ084-282300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

406 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south late this morning, then increasing to

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph early this

afternoon increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 6000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ085-282300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

406 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers this morning, then

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph late this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level

7000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Windy. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph well after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

