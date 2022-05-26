CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

255 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

CAZ080-262300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

255 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ081-262300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

255 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early this

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 50. In the shasta valley, west winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph late in the evening,

then shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight shifting

to the south well after midnight. Elsewhere, west winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight,

then shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

late in the evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ082-262300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

255 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ083-262300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

255 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early this

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ084-262300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

255 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early this

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

early this afternoon, then increasing to west 20 to 25 mph late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight, then

shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ085-262300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

255 AM PDT Thu May 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight, then shifting to

the south well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Breezy. West winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

