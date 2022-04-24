CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1233 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

1233 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

1233 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,

then becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight. Lows around

40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

1233 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

1233 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

1233 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening

and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

1233 AM PDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

