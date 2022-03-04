CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

351 AM PST Fri Mar 4 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Chance of snow showers through the day. Rain showers

likely this afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 1 to 2 inches

above 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level 2000 feet lowering to 1500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 1 to 2 inches

above 3000 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph late in the

evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with

rain and snow showers likely late this afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of

2 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers early this afternoon. Mostly

cloudy with rain and snow showers likely late this afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning. Chance of rain and snow this morning. Rain rain and snow

showers this afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches except 3 to

7 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

