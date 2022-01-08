CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

329 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

330 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

