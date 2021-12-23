CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

429 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

429 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and

2 to 3 inches above 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches at lower elevations and 4 to 7 inches above

3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet

lowering to 2000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

429 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers early this morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level

3100 feet rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

2400 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 2200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

429 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain and snow

showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet rising to

4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at

lower elevations and 3 to 5 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet

in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower

elevations and 2 to 4 inches above 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Lows

10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Wind chill readings near zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

429 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning. Rain showers likely in the

late morning and afternoon. Snow showers likely this afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet

in the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the

morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind

chill readings around 2 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Lows

10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

429 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers this morning. Chance of rain

showers through the day. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

429 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain and snow

showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 3800 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches except 2 to 6 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet

in the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches except 2 to

5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Breezy. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill readings near zero.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Breezy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Lows

5 to 10. Wind chill readings around 9 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

