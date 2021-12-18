CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 17, 2021 _____ 559 FPUS56 KMFR 181119 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 318 AM PST Sat Dec 18 2021 CAZ080-190000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 318 AM PST Sat Dec 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog early this morning. Slight chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet lowering to 2500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ081-190000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 318 AM PST Sat Dec 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late this morning, then shifting to the south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2900 feet in the evening. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 2300 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ082-190000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 318 AM PST Sat Dec 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ CAZ083-190000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 318 AM PST Sat Dec 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ CAZ084-190000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 318 AM PST Sat Dec 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog early this morning, then patchy freezing fog late this morning. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CAZ085-190000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 318 AM PST Sat Dec 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. $$