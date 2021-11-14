CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

250 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

250 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog early this morning. Patchy fog in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

250 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. Patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

250 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north well

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

250 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. Patchy fog late this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

250 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

250 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

