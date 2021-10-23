CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 22, 2021 _____ 553 FPUS56 KMFR 230825 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 124 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021 CAZ080-231100- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 124 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ081-231100- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 124 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT SUNDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. In the shasta valley, south winds 20 to 30 mph. Elsewhere, south winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 40 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ082-231100- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 124 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-231100- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 124 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph until early afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ084-231100- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 124 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of showers 90 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ085-231100- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 124 AM PDT Sat Oct 23 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO 2 AM PDT MONDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$