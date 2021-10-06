CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021 _____ 927 FPUS56 KMFR 061021 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 321 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021 CAZ080-062300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 321 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-062300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 321 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the southwest well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ082-062300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 321 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and overnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-062300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 321 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-062300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 321 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ085-062300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 321 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to the west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/Medford _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather