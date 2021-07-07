CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021 _____ 388 FPUS56 KMFR 071054 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 353 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 CAZ080-072300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 353 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ081-072300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 353 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning. Areas of smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs 95 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. $$ CAZ082-072300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 353 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning. Areas of smoke this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late this morning, then shifting to the west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. $$ CAZ083-072300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 353 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west. .TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ084-072300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 353 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs 95 to 105. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ CAZ085-072300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 353 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning. Areas of smoke this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs 95 to 100. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs 90 to 100. $$