Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north around 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early this afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

until early afternoon, then chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail late this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet

rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers through the day.

Chance of rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Slight

chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail late this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet

rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow

level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers until early

afternoon. Chance of rain showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail late this afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. North winds 20 to

25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers through the day.

Chance of rain showers this afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail late this afternoon. Snow level 4900 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet lowering

to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight,

then shifting to the west well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level 6000 feet in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

