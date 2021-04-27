CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

213 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

213 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

213 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

213 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Light winds

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

213 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

213 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

213 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

