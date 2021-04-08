CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph

late in the evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

227 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

