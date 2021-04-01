CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 31, 2021 _____ 850 FPUS56 KMFR 011038 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 337 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021 CAZ080-012300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 337 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-012300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 337 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Areas of frost late this morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ082-012300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 337 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-012300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 337 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ084-012300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 337 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ085-012300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 337 AM PDT Thu Apr 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.