Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1244 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

1244 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely after midnight,

then chance of rain and snow showers well after midnight. Snow

level 3000 feet. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

1244 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 2800 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds

around 5 mph until well after midnight becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

1244 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

1244 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the

evening, then shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

1244 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs around 40. Breezy. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the south late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

1244 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation except snow accumulation up to

1 inch in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the late

morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

