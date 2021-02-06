CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

_____

770 FPUS56 KMFR 061032

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

231 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

CAZ080-070000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

231 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ081-070000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

231 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy freezing fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the late morning and early afternoon,

then shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-070000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

231 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-070000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

231 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ084-070000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

231 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs around 40.

$$

CAZ085-070000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

231 AM PST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

