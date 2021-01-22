CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

229 AM PST Fri Jan 22 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 3500 feet this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight, then shifting to the southwest well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Precipitation

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3400 feet this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south early in the afternoon, then shifting to the north late

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the

evening, then becoming light after midnight becoming south around

5 mph well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2900 feet rising to 3500 feet this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers this morning, then

chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this afternoon. Highs around 40.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in

the mid 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this

morning, then shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

