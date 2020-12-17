CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

326 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

326 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers this morning. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

326 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers this morning. Snow level 3200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight, then becoming light well

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

326 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow

level 3400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

326 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers early

this morning, then chance of snow showers late this morning. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

326 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers early

this morning, then chance of snow showers late this morning. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

326 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers early

this morning, then chance of snow showers late this morning. Snow

level 3600 feet. Little or no snow accumulation except snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

