CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

215 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

CAZ080-300000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

215 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread fog and patchy freezing fog

early this morning. Patchy fog late this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of

freezing fog. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of freezing fog in

the morning. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ081-300000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

215 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ082-300000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

215 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ083-300000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

215 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ084-300000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

215 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to

25. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ085-300000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

215 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

