CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
321 FPUS56 KMFR 161052
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
352 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020
CAZ080-162300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
352 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ081-162300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
352 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Smoke this morning, then areas of smoke this afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph
late in the evening and overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. In the shasta valley, west winds late in
the morning shifting to the southwest, then increasing to south
20 to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Winds east around 5 mph early
in the morning. Elsewhere, north winds late in the morning
shifting to the south, then increasing to 10 to 20 mph late in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
CAZ082-162300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
352 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy smoke until early afternoon, then areas of smoke late this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy
smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ083-162300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
352 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke until early afternoon, then areas of
smoke late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy
smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast late in the morning, then shifting to the south
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ084-162300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
352 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke this morning, then patchy smoke
early this afternoon. Areas of smoke late this afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy
smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late evening
and early morning, then shifting to the south well after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ085-162300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
352 AM PDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late
in the evening, then shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
