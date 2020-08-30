CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

CAZ080-302300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ081-302300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ082-302300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke early this morning. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-302300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze early this morning. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ084-302300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ085-302300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

306 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze this morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

