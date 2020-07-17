CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020
703 FPUS56 KMFR 170922
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
221 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020
CAZ080-172300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
221 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then
shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ081-172300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
221 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ082-172300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
221 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ083-172300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
221 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ084-172300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
221 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming
west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then
shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ085-172300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
221 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south late this morning, then
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
