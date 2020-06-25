CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

459 FPUS56 KMFR 250939

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

238 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

CAZ080-252300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

238 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ081-252300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

238 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ082-252300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

238 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ083-252300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

238 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ084-252300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

238 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ085-252300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

238 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

