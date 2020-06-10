CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

342 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

CAZ080-102300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

342 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers late this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ081-102300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

342 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers late this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Light winds becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north late in the morning, then shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ082-102300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

342 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening

and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight, then shifting to the

northeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ083-102300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

342 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph

late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight, then shifting to

the east well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ084-102300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

342 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light winds becoming east

around 5 mph late this morning, then shifting to the southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the late morning

and early afternoon, then shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ085-102300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

342 AM PDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late evening and early morning,

then shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

