Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
402 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows around 50.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder.
Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower
40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the north in the late morning and early afternoon, then
shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
