Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

351 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

351 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers

this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain showers, chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

351 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the late

evening and early morning, then becoming light well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light

winds becoming northwest around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

351 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers

this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 7000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the

morning, then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

351 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers

this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 7000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

351 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers likely this morning, then rain showers this

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet this morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light winds becoming south

around 5 mph early in the afternoon, then shifting to the west

late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

351 AM PDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers. Snow level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet

this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

