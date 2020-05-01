CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 30, 2020
_____
976 FPUS56 KMFR 011052
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
351 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020
CAZ080-012300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
351 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
7000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and
overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ081-012300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
351 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet
rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s. Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening
and overnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ082-012300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
351 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening. Snow level 7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
around 5 mph well after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ083-012300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
351 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ084-012300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
351 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph increasing to southwest around 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to
25 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ085-012300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
351 AM PDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather