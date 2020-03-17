CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020
408 FPUS56 KMFR 171003
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
303 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
CAZ080-172300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
303 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet
rising to 3000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s
to mid 50s.
CAZ081-172300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
303 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning,
then rain and snow likely this afternoon. Snow level 3200 feet.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
southeast around 5 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the
southwest.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Light winds becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
CAZ082-172300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
303 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE
3000 FEET...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY
BELOW 3000 FEET...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain and snow this afternoon.
Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches at lower
elevations and 3 to 6 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower
30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2800 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and 1 to
3 inches above 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
CAZ083-172300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
303 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3000 feet
this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s.
CAZ084-172300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
303 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain and snow
this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow
after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to
3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light winds becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows
around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
CAZ085-172300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
303 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches except 5 to
9 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches except 5 to
9 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in
the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light
winds becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
