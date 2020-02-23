CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
229 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
229 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain this morning, then
chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
229 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
229 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s
to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
229 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s
to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
229 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Breezy. West winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
229 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s
to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
