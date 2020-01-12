CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020

_____

219 FPUS56 KMFR 121112

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

311 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

CAZ080-130000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

311 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY

ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3000 feet

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet lowering to

1000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower

elevations and 1 to 2 inches above 3000 feet. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches at lower elevations and 3 to

5 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet lowering to

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ081-130000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

311 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow early this

morning, then rain and snow in the late morning and early

afternoon. Rain and snow likely late this afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 3200 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1900 feet

in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2100 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-130000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

311 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM

PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow likely early this morning, then snow in the late

morning and afternoon. Rain this afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch at lower

elevations and 2 to 3 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2600 feet in

the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ083-130000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

311 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM

PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow likely early this morning, then snow in the late

morning and afternoon. Rain late this afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to

20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ084-130000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

311 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow this morning, then rain

and snow likely this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the mid 20s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph well after midnight.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

$$

CAZ085-130000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

311 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow early this morning, then

snow likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow late

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 3 to

5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except

2 to 5 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until

well after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather