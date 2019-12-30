CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019
865 FPUS56 KMFR 301025
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
224 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
CAZ080-310000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
225 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Areas of fog
early this morning. Patchy fog late this morning. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
CAZ081-310000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
225 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Areas of
freezing fog this morning. Patchy fog in the late morning and
early afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows around 30. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in
the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming light late in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Snow level 6500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
CAZ082-310000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
225 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
CAZ083-310000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
225 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight
chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain and
snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
CAZ084-310000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
225 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south late in the evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet rising to
6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ085-310000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
225 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy
freezing fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising
to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
