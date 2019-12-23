CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019
_____
312 FPUS56 KMFR 231131
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
331 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
CAZ080-240000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
331 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
30s to lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet
lowering to 2000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 2500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog
in the morning. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in
the morning. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
CAZ081-240000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
331 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late
in the evening, then becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light winds becoming south
around 5 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,
then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2100 feet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
CAZ082-240000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
331 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
30s to lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Snow level 2900 feet in the
evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
2700 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
30s to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s.
$$
CAZ083-240000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
331 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower
to mid 30s.
$$
CAZ084-240000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
331 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
$$
CAZ085-240000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
331 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
30s to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather